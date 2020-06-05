Friday Morning News – June 5

Weather – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 16. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 8.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (June 4, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 7,756 Positive 21 Negative 7,225 Pending 510 Deceased 0 Resolved 21

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)

News Tidbits:

The Wawa Airport is getting some upgrades – the inground fuel tank and above ground pump will be removed, and environmental analysis conducted and the the installation of above ground fuel tank, pump, monitoring system.

Council is also holding a special council meeting today at 2 p.m. The meeting’s agenda will deal with recoating the arena trusses. A report will be received by Council, Council will then accept the reccomendation and and then a by-law will be passed (first, second and third in the same meeting) to enter into an agreement with the Hastings Painting Corporation to recoat the arena trusses at the MMCC.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, to make an announcement. , to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

Ministers and Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at 12 Noon.

There were no new forest fires discovered by the afternoon of June 4 in the Northeast Region, with one remaining active fire. Wawa 2 is now out, and Kirkland Lake 1, located approximately 2 km north of Belle Vallée, is being observed at 15.8 hectares. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the region with the exception of the Elliot Lake area which is showing a high hazard.

There were three new fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the mid-afternoon of June 4, Kenora 15, 16 & 17; with four burning in the region. Smoke drift from fires over the provincial boundary in Manitoba will continue to affect air quality in the region today. The forest fire hazard is high to extreme across the southwest portion of the region. The rest of the region has a low to moderate hazard.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care is appointing William Osler Health System as interim manager at Woodbridge Vista Care Community long-term care home in Vaughan, Ontario. On June 2nd, The Ministry of Long-Term Care appointed St. Mary’s General Hospital, a member of St. Joseph’s Health System, in Kitchener to temporarily manage Forest Heights long-term care home for 90 days. On May 25th, Southlake Regional Health Centre began temporary management of River Glen Haven Nursing Home in Sutton and Humber River Hospital will temporarily manage Downsview Long Term Care in North York. On May 8th, Ontario announced an Independent Commission into Long-Term Care to begin in September.