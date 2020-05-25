ROY, Huguette Annette (nee Tremblay)

Born on May 20, 1940 and passed away on Friday May 22, 2020.

Beloved wife of Alphonse Roger Roy for nearly 60 years. They were married on July 23, 1960. Loving mother of Linda (Ron), Lisa (Jim), Richard (Diane) and Nathalie. Proud grandmother of 6 special grandchildren, their spouses and 8 great grandchildren. Dear daughter of the late Marianna and Raoul Tremblay. Dear sister of Gilles Tremblay (Pat), the late Laurent, Michelle Mattaini, Gaetane Cloutier and Gaetant Tremblay (Ginette). Sister-in-law of Oscar (Cecile), Fernand (Madeleine), the late Paul Emile, late Robert, late Leo and the late Andre (Monique). She also leaves behind several special nieces, nephews and some dear friends.

Huguette will always be remembered by her family for her love of country music. We are positive she is sitting in the front row of a concert doing her best to sing along. She always said it just doesn’t matter if you can’t sing, sing anyway! She loved her children in which she leaves them each with special memories of time spent with her. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were very special to her and she loved them with all her heart and they always brought a smile to her face. Mom never had her own fur baby but she enjoyed the love and affection of several of them.

She will always be remembered by those who knew her as spunky, full of laughter and funny one liners. In her words, “I’m not leaving you, I’ll always be with you, I’ll be your Angel.”

At Huguette’s request there will be no funeral services at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. A special thank you to the Palliative Care Team that supported mom and her family during the final months; Rita Mannarino, Bay Shore Nurses (particularly Monica who has been with us above and beyond), the team at the LHIN, Doreen from Care Partners, Debbie at the Cancer Clinic at the Sault Area Hospital, Shopper’s Drug Mart Cambrian Mall Pharmacy Team and Kerry Funeral Home. With all of you we were able to make mom’s last wishes of passing at home with family a reality.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.