ROY, Alphonse Roger

Born in Victoriaville, Quebec on October 18, 1931, passed on June 14, 2020. He joins his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Huguette Annette Roy who recently passed. Loving father of Linda (Ron), Lisa (Jim), Richard (Diane) and Nathalie. Proud grandfather of 6 special grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Dear son of the Florida and Napoleon Roy. Brother of Oscar (Cecile), Fernand (Madeleine), the late Paul Emile (late Diane), the late Robert (late Berth), the late Leo and the late Andre (Monique). Brother-in-law of Gilles Tremblay (Pat), the late Laurent, Michelle Mattaini, Gaetane Cloutier and Gaetant Tremblay (Ginette). He leaves behind several special nieces and nephews.

Alphonse was a forestry graduate at Ecole de Foresterie de Duchesnay in Quebec. He worked in this field for a brief time then moved to Wawa where he began to work for Algoma Steel in 1953 until retirement. When asked why underground rather than forestry he would say there were no bugs underground.

Dad loved and respected his beloved community of Wawa, he was very passionate about supporting local business and people. Alphonse loved sports and was an avid golfer, curler, and participated in the Wawa Hockey pool for years.

Before moving to the Sault in 2014 he enjoyed joining his long-time friends for morning coffee, toast and conversation. His love for his family and extended family was always displayed, not necessarily in words but in his actions. He worried endlessly and most of the time without reason over the love of his life Huguette, his children and his grandchildren, always looking to “fix” and provide advice for whatever life challenges we faced.

A visitation will take place at St. Monica’s Church, Wawa on Friday June 19, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. when a Memorial Mass will be celebrated in memory of Alphonse and Huguette’s life with Reverend Michael Asorgoe officiating. Inurnment will take place at Woodland Cemetery. (Due to Covid-19 laws St. Monica’s Church will be limited to 30% of its capacity). Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Michipicoten Golf Club, or the True North Stronger Fund at northerncu.com/tnsfund to support your local communities would be appreciated by the family.

Thank you to the Palliative Care Team that supported dad and the family during his final months; Rita Mannarino, Bay Shore Nurses (Monica and Jeff), the team at the LHIN, Medigas (for both mom and dad), Doreen from Care Partners and Kerry Funeral Home. With all of you we were able to make dad’s last wishes of passing at home with family at his side a reality.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.