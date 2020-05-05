Tuesday Morning News – May 5

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 8. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 4, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 2,341 Positive 13 Negative 2,067 Pending 261 Deceased 0 Resolved 12

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (9)

News Tidbits:

