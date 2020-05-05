Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – May 5

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 8. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

 

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 4, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
  • Elliot Lake & Area
Tested 2,341
Positive 13
Negative 2,067
Pending 261
Deceased 0
Resolved 12

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East  Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (9)

News Tidbits:

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

 

Time
11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
1:00 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, to make an announcement.

 

