Tuesday Morning News – May 5

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 8. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 4, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|2,341
|Positive
|13
|Negative
|2,067
|Pending
|261
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|12
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (9)
News Tidbits:
|Time
|11:30 a.m.
|The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|1:00 p.m.
|Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, to make an announcement.
