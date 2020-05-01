SE OPP White River – Respond to Charges of Sexual Assault, Young Offender Charged

On April 26, 2020, at approximately 4:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a sexual assault in White River.

As a result of the investigation, a 14-year-old, from White River, was charged with the following:

Sexual Interference, contrary to section 151 of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Sexual Assault on a Person under 16 years of age, contrary to section 271 of the CC.

The identity of the young person charged in this investigation is protected under authority of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) and as such will not be released.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa.