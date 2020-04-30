McRae, Lyall Douglas “Doug”

I t is with profound sadness and broken hearts we announce the unexpected passing of one of the world’s greatest men. Doug McRae was born July 24, 1956 to Paddy and the late Smokey McRae. He passed away peacefully with his loving wife and daughters by his side on Sunday April 26, 2020 at the age of 63 years.

Doug married his soulmate and childhood sweetheart in 1976 and had a beautiful love story that lasted 51 years. He leaves behind the love of his life Lee, beloved daughters Jody (Ray) and Shannon, grandchildren Owen, Keely (Ryan), Joshua, Jaya, Nate, Trace and Lexi. Doug is the loving brother of Greg (Chris), Debs, Mark (Chrissy), Dwayne and the late Larry. Loving son-in-law of Mary (late Doug Lock) and Doug Code. Dear brother-in-law of Jack (Gail), Lynne (Reg) and Jim (Wendy).

He was an amazing uncle, cousin, friend and role model to so many. Everything our dad did was for his family. He worked hard and retired from A.O.D. and provided his family with a beautiful life. He enjoyed retirement with his incredible grandchildren. He was so proud of them and had a love for them beyond words. He was the kindest gentlest soul and everyone who had the pleasure to know him held the utmost respect for him.

A heart felt thank you to Dr. Stamler, Dr. Robinson, Dr. Park, Tricia Provost, Sherri and Troy Dereski, Dr. Ghosh and all of the ICU nurses at SAH for their care and compassion.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Due to Covid 19 a Celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

Memorial donations made to the Ontario Brain Injury Association would be greatly appreciated.

He will be celebrated and dearly missed every day but never forgotten. Rest Easy Dad!