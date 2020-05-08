Thank You – McRae Family

The family of the late Doug McRae would like to extend a thank you for the many expressions of sympathy received following the passing of our father, husband, and grandfather.

Thank you to our community, family and friends near and far for the kind words, visits, flowers, sympathy cards, delicious food and donations to the Ontario Brain Injury Association made in Doug’s memory. We will always treasure the beautifully knit shawls made by the women at the United Church in Wawa.

A heartfelt thank you to the Wawa Volunteer Fire Dept., and all who participated in the parade in Doug’s honour. It was a special tribute for a special man and we will have that memory forever.

Special thank you to Troy Dereski and Sherri Egan, Tricia Provost, Dr. Stamler, Dr. Robinson and Dr. Park from the Lady Dunn Health Centre and Dr. Ghosh and the ICU nurses at SAH for their care and compassion during Doug’s short stay.

To Valerie at the Kerry Funeral Home, thank you sincerely for your guidance, sympathy and professionalism.

Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Lee, Jody, Shannon and families.