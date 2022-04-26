In Memory – Doug McRae

1956-2020
The best husband, father and grandfather anyone could have.
Those we love don’t ever go away
They walk beside us everyday sending us many signs, you just have to believe
There isn’t a day goes by without seeing or feeling your signs.
We feel you are sending us signs to show all of us the way to carry on without you.
I miss being able to talk to you as we always did
I miss you with every breath I take
Its been 2 yrs, seems like forever then at times it feels like yesterday.
Love and miss you forever
Lee (Smokey-our dog)
Jody, Keely, Josh, Trace and Lexi
Shannon, Owen and Jaya
