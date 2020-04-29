Between the Covers – April 29

Please remember that the Wawa Public Library Board Meetings are canceled until further notice.

The Wawa Public Library is close d due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At this time the Wawa Public Library is offering, a library card to anyone who does not have one. With the library card you can access an amazing selection of e-books and audio books through the Libby App. If you are interested please call the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or email [email protected] Please provide your name and contact information and we will give you your card number. When the Covid-19 threat is over, we can update info and provide you with a physical card. Until then, stay home, stay safe.

The Wawa Public Library is closed but there is no need to stop reading with the LIBBY APP at your fingertips. Your library card gives you access to a huge selection of books and audiobooks. Download the app to your computer, tablet or mobile phone and open up a whole new world of reading.

The Wawa Public Library’s website is up and running. Please take a moment and check it out! There is an amazing amount of reference material and tools available for everyone. Check the E-Resources tab for all kind of information. The web address is wawa.olsn.ca. The Online Catalogue and your library account are accessible. We also have a new blog page titled Library News. In here you will find current happenings at the Wawa Public Library. Don’t forget TumbleBooks is offering free access to their resources during the Covid-19 crisis. The links can be found under the E-Resources link.

If you have library material, they can still at this time be returned using the drop box. You may also keep the material if you wish. All materials on loan at this time will have fine free check ins! Please, no batteries or ink cartridges in the drop box.

Free Wi-Fi is available at the library and can be accessed from your vehicle.

Please stay home, stay safe, wash your hands and we will see you all soon.