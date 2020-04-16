Thursday Morning News – April 16

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. 60 percent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 21 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 10.
Statistics
|Country,
|Total
|New
|Total
|New
|Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Deaths
|Canada
|28,379
|1,316
|1,010
|107
|USA
|644,089
|30,206
|28,529
|2,482
|Total:
|2,097,101
|135,662
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 14, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|977
|Positive
|10
|Negative
|802
|Pending
|165
Details of confirmed cases
|Case #
|Age, Gender
|Exposure category
|Status
|Tested
|Reported to Public
|Case #10
|60s, male
|Close contact and International travel
|Self-isolating
|April 3, 2020
|April 9, 2020
|Case #9
|40s, female
|Close contact and International travel
|Self-isolating
|April 3, 2020
|April 6, 2020
|Case #8
|20s, female
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 2, 2020
|April 4, 2020
|Case #7
|70s, female
|International travel
|Self-isolating
|March 31, 2020
|April 3, 2020
|Case #6
|50s, male
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|March 28, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Case #5*
|20’w, male
|International travel (Mexico)
|Self-isolating
|March 23, 2020
|March 30, 2020
|Case #4
|60s, female
|International travel (Florida)
|Self-isolating
|March 26, 2020
|March 29, 2020
|Case #3
|60s, male
|Travel to S. Ont Health Care Facility
|admitted
|March 25, 2020
|March 29, 2020
|Case #2
|40s, female
|International travel (Michigan)
|Self-isolating
|March 24, 2020
|March 28, 2020
|Case #1
|50s, female
|International travel (Michigan)
|Self-isolating
|March 16, 2020
|March 17, 2020
News Tidbits –
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
|11:15 a.m.
|The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|1 p.m.
|Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement.
News Tidbits:
If you have an old laptop that is no longer in use (that at least ran “Vista”) contact Kirk Whitlock. He is repurposing old laptops so that students can keep up with their online learning. He has rebuilt nine so far. The laptops will be donated to a student that needs technology.
