Thursday Morning News – April 16

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. 60 percent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 21 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 10.

Statistics

Country, Total New Total New Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Canada 28,379 1,316 1,010 107 USA 644,089 30,206 28,529 2,482 Total: 2,097,101 135,662

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 14, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 977 Positive 10 Negative 802 Pending 165

Details of confirmed cases

Case # Age, Gender Exposure category Status Tested Reported to Public Case #10 60s, male Close contact and International travel Self-isolating April 3, 2020 April 9, 2020 Case #9 40s, female Close contact and International travel Self-isolating April 3, 2020 April 6, 2020 Case #8 20s, female Close contact Self-isolating April 2, 2020 April 4, 2020 Case #7 70s, female International travel Self-isolating March 31, 2020 April 3, 2020 Case #6 50s, male Close contact Self-isolating March 28, 2020 April 2, 2020 Case #5* 20’w, male International travel (Mexico) Self-isolating March 23, 2020 March 30, 2020 Case #4 60s, female International travel (Florida) Self-isolating March 26, 2020 March 29, 2020 Case #3 60s, male Travel to S. Ont Health Care Facility admitted March 25, 2020 March 29, 2020 Case #2 40s, female International travel (Michigan) Self-isolating March 24, 2020 March 28, 2020 Case #1 50s, female International travel (Michigan) Self-isolating March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020

News Tidbits –

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation 1 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement.

If you have an old laptop that is no longer in use (that at least ran “Vista”) contact Kirk Whitlock. He is repurposing old laptops so that students can keep up with their online learning. He has rebuilt nine so far. The laptops will be donated to a student that needs technology.