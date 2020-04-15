Breaking News

SE OPP Chapleau – Unwanted Person Charged with breach of release

On April 11, 2020, at approximately 7:25 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an unwanted person call at a residence in Chapleau.

Police attended the scene and observed the accused person breaching his release conditions. As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old person, from Sudbury, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 355(b) of the CC.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 17, 2020, in Chapleau.

