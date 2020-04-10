PITRE, Lise

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on , 2020 at the age of 66 years. Beloved wife of Mike Pitre. Loving mother of Marc Pitre and Joëlle Chamberland (Dan). Proud grandmother of Rhya. Daughter of the late Paul-Emile and Diana Roy. Dear sister of the Mario Roy (Judy), Guylaine Kraly (Joe) and the late Nicole Roy. Aunt of Josh, Tyler and Megan.

At Lise’s request, there will be no funeral services at this time.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.