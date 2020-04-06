SE OPP White River – White River Man Charged for Failing to Attend Court

On April 3, 2020, at approximately 5:45 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a person who had failed to attend court on March 9, 2020, in White River.

As a result of the investigation, Kyle MCCOLEMAN, 28 years-of-age, from White River, was arrested and charged with the following:

Fail to attend for court – as per undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 9, 2020, in Wawa.