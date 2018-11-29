SE OPP White River Seize Suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, hash oil and unmarked cigarettes

On November 22, 2018, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (White River) Detachment, with the assistance of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), intercepted a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) related to a drug offences investigation.

Police searched the vehicle and located quantities of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, hash oil and unmarked cigarettes. As a result of the investigation, three people were arrested and charged.

Stephane LAROCHELLE (43) of Kapuskasing, Ontario was charged with the following;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) CDSA,

Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available, contrary to section 12(1) of the Cannabis Control Act, 2017,

Possession of unmarked cigarettes, contrary to section 29(2) of the Tobacco Tax Act.

Christian LUNDQUIST (26) and Tiffany ROGNVALDSON-COTE (32) of White River, Ontario were charged with the following;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) CDSA.

All three accused parties were released from custody and are to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on February 11, 2019.