SE OPP White River Charge Driver after collision and fire

On Monday December 10, 2018, at approximately 5:00 a.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East Detachment responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 approximately 15km south of White River, Ontario.

After leaving the roadway and entering the ditch, the motor vehicle caught fire and was fully consumed. Both occupants were able to escape from the vehicle with minor injuries. The White River Volunteer Fire Department attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

As a result of the investigation, Kadeem BROOMES-CLARKE (27) of Toronto, Ontario was charged with the following;