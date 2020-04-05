Breaking News

Sunday Morning News – April 5

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Statistics (midnight April 4) –

Country, Total New Total New Total Active Serious, Tot Cases/ Deaths/
Other Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Recovered Cases Critical 1M pop 1M pop
Canada 12,375 1,092 208 35 2,186 9981 120 328 6
USA 311,357 34,196 8,452 1,331 14,825 288,080 8,206 941 26
Total: 1,201,453 84,811 64,688 5,801 246,258 890,507 42,324 154.1 8.3

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 4 at 10:30 p.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
Tested 528
Positive 8
Negative 336
Pending 184

 

Details of confirmed cases

Case # Age, Gender Exposure category Status Tested Reported to Public
Case #8 20s, female Close contact Self-isolating April 2, 2020 April 4, 2020
Case #7 70s, female International travel Self-isolating March 31, 2020 April 3, 2020
Case #6 50s, male Close contact Self-isolating March 28, 2020 April 2, 2020
Case #5** 20’w, male International travel (Mexico) Self-isolating March 23, 2020 March 30, 2020
Case #4  60s, female International travel (Florida) Self-isolating March 26, 2020 March 29, 2020
Case #3  60s, male Travel to S. Ont Health Care Facility admitted March 25, 2020 March 29, 2020
Case #2 40s, female International travel (Michigan) Self-isolating March 24, 2020 March 28, 2020
Case #1*  50s, female International travel (Michigan) Self-isolating March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020
Case #5 – March 18, 2020: Cancun, Mexico to Kitchener to Sudbury on WG192 Sunwing Airlines. Passengers in rows 1-5 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts.
Case #1 – Any Algoma resident who flew on Delta 4212 into Chippewa County International Airport on March 15, 2020 at approximately 10:45 p.m. are asked to contact Algoma Public Health or their local public health authority.

News Tidbits

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
12 Noon Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19). 








 


 


                         
 
