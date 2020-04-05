Sunday Morning News – April 5

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.
Statistics (midnight April 4) –
|Country,
|Total
|New
|Total
|New
|Total
|Active
|Serious,
|Tot Cases/
|Deaths/
|Other
|Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Cases
|Critical
|1M pop
|1M pop
|Canada
|12,375
|1,092
|208
|35
|2,186
|9981
|120
|328
|6
|USA
|311,357
|34,196
|8,452
|1,331
|14,825
|288,080
|8,206
|941
|26
|Total:
|1,201,453
|84,811
|64,688
|5,801
|246,258
|890,507
|42,324
|154.1
|8.3
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 4 at 10:30 p.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
|Tested
|528
|Positive
|8
|Negative
|336
|Pending
|184
Details of confirmed cases
|Case #
|Age, Gender
|Exposure category
|Status
|Tested
|Reported to Public
|Case #8
|20s, female
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 2, 2020
|April 4, 2020
|Case #7
|70s, female
|International travel
|Self-isolating
|March 31, 2020
|April 3, 2020
|Case #6
|50s, male
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|March 28, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Case #5**
|20’w, male
|International travel (Mexico)
|Self-isolating
|March 23, 2020
|March 30, 2020
|Case #4
|60s, female
|International travel (Florida)
|Self-isolating
|March 26, 2020
|March 29, 2020
|Case #3
|60s, male
|Travel to S. Ont Health Care Facility
|admitted
|March 25, 2020
|March 29, 2020
|Case #2
|40s, female
|International travel (Michigan)
|Self-isolating
|March 24, 2020
|March 28, 2020
|Case #1*
|50s, female
|International travel (Michigan)
|Self-isolating
|March 16, 2020
|March 17, 2020
Case #5 – March 18, 2020: Cancun, Mexico to Kitchener to Sudbury on WG192 Sunwing Airlines. Passengers in rows 1-5 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts.
Case #1 – Any Algoma resident who flew on Delta 4212 into Chippewa County International Airport on March 15, 2020 at approximately 10:45 p.m. are asked to contact Algoma Public Health or their local public health authority.
News Tidbits –
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
|11:15 a.m.
|The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|12 Noon
|Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
