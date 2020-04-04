Northeast Forest Fire Update – April 3

There were no new fires discovered by early afternoon on April 3. There are no active fires in the Northeast. For up to date forest fire hazard conditions in your area, see the interactive fire map atOntario.ca/forestfire.

RESTRICTED FIRE ZONE IN EFFECT – For all zones in the fire region of Ontario

In order to ensure public safety and well-being during the evolving COVID-19 outbreak, Ontario has declared a Restricted Fire Zone for the entire fire region of the province (Restricted Fire Zones 1 to 36) outlined in the pdf map attached, effective as of April 3rd, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.

The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. This is a proactive action to reduce the number of preventable human-caused fires and reduce the risk of wildfires impacting the public.

Restricted Fire Zones help protect public safety. In a Restricted Fire Zone, outdoor fires are restricted. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care. For more information, contact your local Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) Fire Management Headquarters.

More information about Restricted Fire Zones can be found here. For a more detailed boundary of the Restricted Fire Zone, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

For updates on the fire situation, visit ontario.ca/forestfire or follow us on Twitter @ONforestfires.