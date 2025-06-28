Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 28

There were no new fires discovered in the Northeast Region today.
There are currently 3 active fires in the Northeast; one is under control, and two are being observed.
The fire hazard is high to extreme across the far north of the province while the central and southern section of the Northeast Region is a mixture of low to moderate fire hazard.
