The Government of Canada and Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek sign a framework agreement to build a mercury care home

Yesterday, in the spirit of collaboration, trust and mutual respect, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services and Chief Rudy Turtle of the Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek (Grassy Narrows First Nation) signed a framework agreement to provide federal support to the community to support the mercury care home.

This facility will provide access to health services to meet the needs of community residents who are living with methylmercury poisoning.

Through this framework agreement, Indigenous Services Canada will provide $19.5 million to Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek towards the construction of the mercury care home, supporting a design the community envisioned. Furthermore, Indigenous Services Canada is working towards obtaining additional funding to support the operation of the mercury care home. The Government of Canada is committed to working with Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek to ensure this vital project is completed.

“The health of the residents of Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek is at the forefront of everyone’s minds and hearts. This historic framework agreement is the beginning of an important turning point. Reflecting on what should have happened a long time ago, I take great pride and promise in what can be done so that specialized care can be accessed, and close to home. I also recognize the work and trust of Chief Turtle putting what he believes in his heart to be just at the center of his advocacy.” – The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick Facts