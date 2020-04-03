Seventh confirmed case of COVID-19 in Algoma District

Algoma Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 case in a resident in the Algoma district.

Details of confirmed case:

Case # Age, Gender Exposure category Status Tested Case #7 70s, female International travel Self-isolating March 31, 2020

Details of affected flights or cruise ship:

March 23, 2020 flight information:

London, UK into Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Air Canada flight AC 869. Passengers in rows 18-22 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts of the confirmed case.

Toronto into Greater Sudbury’s Airport on Air Canada AC 8611. Passengers in rows 14-18 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts of the confirmed case.

These individuals in addition to all people who have travelled outside of Canada are directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada. If you have travelled to Canadian or Ontario communities outside Algoma, especially to places where COVID-19 is spreading locally, stay home for 14 days.

The Public Health Agency of Canada posts information on COVID-19 exposures on flights, cruise ships and mass gatherings.

Learn more about COVID-19 in Algoma.

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about the province’s response to COVID-19.