Seventh confirmed case of COVID-19 in Algoma District

Algoma Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 case in a resident in the Algoma district.
Details of confirmed case:
|Case #
|Age, Gender
|Exposure category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #7
|70s, female
|International travel
|Self-isolating
|March 31, 2020
Details of affected flights or cruise ship:
March 23, 2020 flight information:
- London, UK into Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Air Canada flight AC 869. Passengers in rows 18-22 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts of the confirmed case.
- Toronto into Greater Sudbury’s Airport on Air Canada AC 8611. Passengers in rows 14-18 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts of the confirmed case.
- These individuals in addition to all people who have travelled outside of Canada are directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada. If you have travelled to Canadian or Ontario communities outside Algoma, especially to places where COVID-19 is spreading locally, stay home for 14 days.
The Public Health Agency of Canada posts information on COVID-19 exposures on flights, cruise ships and mass gatherings.
Learn more about COVID-19 in Algoma.
Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about the province’s response to COVID-19.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)