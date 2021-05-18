Breaking News

4 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#365 – #368)

Algoma Public Health (APH) reported last night, May 17th, 2021 that four cases of COVID-19 have been tested in Sault Ste. Marie and area. The four cases were tested Monday, and are of close contact, and are self isolating.

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

Brenda Stockton
