APH Reports 25th Case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District

Algoma Public Health is advising of the 25th case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. The avenue of exposure is unknown, and the individual is self-isolating. The individual was tested Tuesday, July 2, 2020. Close contacts have been notified. Unknown exposure is evidence of ongoing community spread in Sault Ste. Marie & Area.

Algoma District residents are warned that community spread remains possible and likely in all regions of Algoma. All Algoma residents must continue to practice physical distancing because any close contact could be a possible exposure.

To date the cases in the Algoma District have been:

20 in the Sault Ste. Marie area (evidence of community spread),

2 in Central/East Algoma, and

3 in Elliot Lake & Area.

Twenty-four cases have been resolved with no fatalities.

Algoma Public Health states, “To protect the identity of individuals, and to comply with privacy law, Algoma Public Health does not provide name or address information for people who test positive for COVID-19. “