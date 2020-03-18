First United Church – Wawa closes doors due to COVID-19

First United Church – Wawa will be closed until further notice due to the Covid 19 virus.
Thank-you.
Kaireen Morrison
Official Board Chairperson
Since the United Church will be postponing its Sunday Services until further notice, People may wish to hear Rev. David Pollard, go to face book, search for Fifth Avenue Memorial United Church, and like the page. Then click on live stream. A Service of prayers and sermon will be every Sunday at 10am MST or 12 pm our time.