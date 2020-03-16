Sault College closes doors to public & implements other COVID-19 measures

We appreciate that this is a difficult time for everyone. Out of concern for our students and employees and being mindful of the public health of our broader community, the following is in effect immediately:

The College is closed to the public. This includes Employment Solutions Sault Ste. Marie and Blind River

All face-to-face classes beginning this upcoming week (March 16) and moving forward, including apprenticeship and nursing, are suspended until further notice At this time, clinical placement will continue At this time, flight training will continue At this time, placements will continue Where possible, classes that can be delivered via remote instruction will be announced prior to Monday, March 23, 2020

The College will be open to any students who are presently here; however all common areas will be closed

Until further notice, staff should report to work and practice social distancing unless they are required to self-isolate as per the Official Global Travel Advisory This advises all Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada until further notice. In addition, all travellers returning to Canada from abroad from March 14, 2020 on are asked to self-isolate at home for 14 days whether they have symptoms or not. If this applies to you, please contact your Manager as soon as possible.

The Health and Wellness Centre is closed

The Ron Doyle Library is closed

The Early Learning Centre is closed

Food services are closed to all students except those living in residence

Residence is open at this time to those currently residing in the building

Students should also be aware of the Official Global Travel Advisory, which advises all Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada until further notice. In addition, all travellers returning to Canada from abroad from March 14, 2020 on are asked to self-isolate at home for 14 days whether they have symptoms or not. Please do not come to the College or any College building if this applies to you.

You can keep up-to-date on this evolving situation by visiting the Algoma Public Health website.

We know that this is a challenging time and the fluidity of this situation brings an added level of complexity. We truly appreciate your support, patience and understanding as we work through this together.

We will continue to keep you updated as information is available.

Thank you.