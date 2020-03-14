Bishop Marcel’s Message in Solidarity With Public Concern

Sudbury, March 13, 2020

Dear Faithful of the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie,

Solidarity with Public concerns:

Following government announcements of several preventive measures to stem the spread of COVID-19, I wish to contribute to this common public health effort and act in solidarity with the civil authorities. Consequently, I am announcing the immediate adoption of the following directives.

Until further notice:

All Masses, weekday and weekends, as well as Sunday liturgies of the Word are cancelled.

The churches remain accessible for personal visits during usual mass times.

Spiritual Recommendations:

All are invited to pray for the sick, for the caregivers and for civil leaders making decisions during this crisis.

Priests are invited to celebrate a votive Mass for the sick once a week.

All should make efforts to keep Sunday holy at home, by reading the Word of God using their bible or the resources available on the website; pray the Rosary or other devotions.

The faithful are encouraged to watch televised Masses.

Future Communications:

For future updates, please consult the Diocesan Website at www.dioceseofsaultstemarie.org and the Ontario Public Health website www.publichealthontario.ca.

Any other current diocesan and parish events will be managed by the local parish administration carrying out the activities.

We pray for those affected by this virus, for those who are concerned and for the caregivers who dedicate themselves with great generosity.

Truly yours in Christ

+ Marcel Damphousse

Bishop of Sault Ste. Marie