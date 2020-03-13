Agreement with OECTA Reached

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement regarding a tentative agreement with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA):

“Our Government achieved our foremost priority – landing a good deal with a teachers’ union that advances the priorities of students and parents.

We are pleased to announce a tentative agreement has been reached between the Crown, OECTA, and parents and provide fairness to teachers. I would like to thank the mediator from the Ministry of Labour for their assistance in having all parties reach this tentative agreement.

The time is now to drive deals with all remaining union partners as parents expect action, not delays. We agree and will remain a positive and driving force at the bargaining table, advancing the priorities of parents and students.”