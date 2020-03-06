Minister of Education on Strike Action

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement in response to continued strike action by OSSTF, OECTA, and AEFO:
“I have offered all teachers’ union federations a fair and reasonable plan, which should pave the way to reaching a good deal that keeps students in class.
The government has consistently made reasonable moves – effectively freezing class room sizes, a parental opt out for online learning, a commitment to full-day kindergarten, and one hundred per cent investment in special education.
The time for a deal is now, I urge the unions to stop this disruptive escalation and return to the table to get a deal that is fair for parents, students, and educators.”
All of these moves have been made in the media, and have not actually been presented and discussed at the negotiating table. This guy is creating great sound bites, but not actually doing the work required to make the contract happen. Most of what he is saying is either inaccurate or totally untrue. OECTA sat at the table all day yesterday waiting to hear details, but crickets.