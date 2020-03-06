Minister of Education on Strike Action

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement in response to continued strike action by OSSTF, OECTA, and AEFO:

“I have offered all teachers’ union federations a fair and reasonable plan, which should pave the way to reaching a good deal that keeps students in class.

The government has consistently made reasonable moves – effectively freezing class room sizes, a parental opt out for online learning, a commitment to full-day kindergarten, and one hundred per cent investment in special education.

The time for a deal is now, I urge the unions to stop this disruptive escalation and return to the table to get a deal that is fair for parents, students, and educators.”