Ford’s measures on vaping don’t do enough to protect young people

France Gélinas, Ontario NDP Health critic, released the following statement in response to the Ford government’s announcement about vaping:

“Instead of taking strong action to protect young people from the dangers of vaping, today we see the Doug Ford government coming forward with half measures that don’t go far enough.

It’s no surprise that youth vaping is up. The government never should have allowed advertising in corner stores and flavour vapes targeted to minors in the first place.

If the Ford government really wants to get serious about cracking down on the youth vaping industry, then it should pass my comprehensive private member’s bill, Smoke-Free Ontario Amendment Act (Vaping is not for Kids).”