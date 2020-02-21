Breaking News

Wawa Ladies Curling Stats

2019
November December
# Team 5 12 19 26 3 10 17
1 BONITZKE, Wendy 1 1 0 1 0 1 0
2 MATHIAS, Dannette 0 0 1 1 1 0 0
3 LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 1 1 0 1 0 0
4 TAVELLA, Debbie 1 1 1 0 0 1 1
5 SPENCER, Diane 0 1 1 1 1 1 1
6 RAINVILLE, Heather 1 1 1 1 1 0 1
7 SIMPSON, Laryssa 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
8 BUSSINEAU, Denise 0 0 0 1 1 1 0
9 PARSONS, Rochelle 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Week Totals 5 5 5 5 5 5 5

 

2020
# Team January February March April Total Points Games
1 BONITZKE, Wendy 7 14 21 28 4 11 18 25 3 10 17 24 31 7
2 MATHIAS, Dannette 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 Championship 11 12
3 LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 9 12
4 TAVELLA, Debbie 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 11 12
5 SPENCER, Diane 1 0 0 1 1 1 14 12
6 RAINVILLE, Heather 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 15 13
7 SIMPSON, Laryssa 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 Games 19 12
8 BUSSINEAU, Denise 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 14 12
9 PARSONS, Rochelle 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 13
Week Totals 1 1 1 0 0 1 6 12
5 5 5 5 4 5 5 0 0 0 0 113 110

 

# Team
1 BONITZKE, Wendy 2
2 MATHIAS, Dannette 5
3 LESCHISHIN, Barb 5
4 TAVELLA, Debbie 4
5 SPENCER, Diane 3
6 RAINVILLE, Heather 1
7 SIMPSON, Laryssa 5
8 BUSSINEAU, Denise 8
9 PARSONS, Rochelle 8

 

 

