Wawa Ladies Curling Stats

|2019
|November
|December
|#
|Team
|5
|12
|19
|26
|3
|10
|17
|1
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|MATHIAS, Dannette
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|SPENCER, Diane
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|SIMPSON, Laryssa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Week Totals
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|2020
|#
|Team
|January
|February
|March
|April
|Total Points
|Games
|1
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|7
|14
|21
|28
|4
|11
|18
|25
|3
|10
|17
|24
|31
|7
|2
|MATHIAS, Dannette
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Championship
|11
|12
|3
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|9
|12
|4
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|12
|5
|SPENCER, Diane
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|14
|12
|6
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|15
|13
|7
|SIMPSON, Laryssa
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Games
|19
|12
|8
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|14
|12
|9
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|13
|Week Totals
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|12
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|113
|110
|#
|Team
|1
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|2
|2
|MATHIAS, Dannette
|5
|3
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|5
|4
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|4
|5
|SPENCER, Diane
|3
|6
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|1
|7
|SIMPSON, Laryssa
|5
|8
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|8
|9
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|8
