There’s Still Time to Register for the Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel!

Mar 8, 2018 @ 08:12

The annual Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel is fast approaching so get your brooms out and join in the fun. The bonspiel will be held March 23 – 25, 2018. Your registration fee includes a delicious meal and dance on Saturday night.

The theme this year is Around the World, so start thinking about your costumes for the parade. We have 6 spots left to fill.

To register or for more information, please contact Amanda Huff at (705) 856-1384 or email: wawahuff@gmail.com.