Students celebrate Valentine’s Day with parents

For Valentine’s Day, JK and Kindergarten students in Ms. Samantha’s class at École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne) hosted a little party for their parents.

During this celebration, parents were able to taste cookies that the children prepared in the morning, as well as to dip marshmallows in melted chocolate so that they could be decorated with candies. Yum, that was delicious! This tasty snack was served with tea or juice.

The parents were then able, with the help of their child of course (!), to create beautiful Valentine’s Day wreaths. It was a very beautiful event to celebrate the day of love!