Students say Merci to a valued Francophile from Hornepayne

Grade 1 and 2 students in Ms. Samantha’s class at École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne) won the “Prêts, pas prêts, créez!!” national contest. As part of this contest, presented in March as part of the Semaine de la Francophonie by the Association canadienne d’éducation de langue française (Canadian Association for French Language Education), students had to identify a Francophone or Francophile committed to their community.

The students identified Ms. Lisa Stewart, a Francophile who always says a big “Bonjour” or “Au revoir” to them. She asks the children to speak to her in French so that she can improve her grasp of the language.

In addition, Ms. Stewart is always involved in the organization of Canada Day celebrations on July 1st and contributes greatly to the Hornepayne Winter Carnival. She prepares activities, collects prizes and organizes a great day for all families of the community. Finally, she touches several families by being responsible for Kids Sport program. Students believe that Ms. Stewart deserves to be recognized for her commitment to the Francophonie.