Ontario Confirms Second Presumptive Case of Wuhan Novel Coronavirus

Today (January 27th, 2020), Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, confirmed that the wife of the province’s first case of Wuhan novel coronavirus has tested positive for the virus at Ontario’s public health laboratory. Since arriving in Toronto with her husband, this individual has been in self-isolation.

“We are working alongside Toronto Public Health, who has been in regular contact with the individual during their self-isolation period,” said Dr. Williams. “Given the fact that she has been in self-isolation, the risk to Ontarians remains low.”

Dr. Williams, joined by Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, and Dr. Eileen de Villa, Medical Officer of Health for the City of Toronto, will provide an update on the emerging situation at 11:30 a.m. at Queen’s Park. A media advisory will be issued shortly with further details.