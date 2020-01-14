HSCDSB Responds to Strike Action

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) will close its schools to students on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. This decision has been made in response to the one-day province-wide strike action initiated by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA).

“The decision to close schools to students was made after thorough consideration of many factors, but particularly the safety and well-being of our students,” said HSCDSB Director of Education, Rose Burton Spohn.

In the HSCDSB, OECTA represents all elementary and secondary teachers and over 45% of all the board’s permanent employees. Along with schools being closed to students, all transportation to school will be cancelled. However, all HSCDSB schools and board facilities will remain open for all non-striking employees.

Employees who are not involved in the strike action will be expected to report to their regular work locations on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 and work their normal hours. All employees reporting to work are asked to respect picket lines and the protocols associated with them.

“We regret any disruption to student learning or inconvenience to families that will result from this job action. However, we respect that sanctions are a legal part of the collective bargaining process. We thank everyone for their understanding and ask that you join us in praying for a swift and just resolution to this situation,” added Burton Spohn.

Parents with children in daycares or before-and-after school programs located on school board property are advised to contact their provider to determine if there will be any disruption to services.

Schools are scheduled to re-open to students on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 with normal operating hours and transportation routes being followed.