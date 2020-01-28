Minister of Education on OECTA One-Day Strike

Today, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement regarding further escalation to a one-day province-wide strike by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA):

“Teacher union leaders have yet again demonstrated their disregard for parents in this province by directing their members to not show up to work. Union leaders are prepared to stand up for things like higher benefits for their members but appear unable to stand up for the basic expectation that students should learn each and every day.

We are committed to meaningful good-faith negotiations with our labour partners so we can ensure students are in class.”