Algoma District School Board – all elementary & secondary schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 8

Dear ADSB Families of Elementary and Secondary Students: The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) has provided notice that it is again engaging in a full withdrawal of services (otherwise known as a strike or walkout) for one day, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
In the Algoma District School Board, this union represents the following employee groups, some of which work at both the elementary and secondary level:
Due to the number of employees involved, please be advised that all elementary and secondary schools will be closed to students on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, and that classes will resume again on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
This means that parents will be required to make alternate arrangements for their children on Jan. 8. Please know that this is not a decision we made lightly.
While we have explored every possible contingency plan to keep schools open, we simply cannot guarantee that our learning environments will remain safe for all students without the services these school-based employees provide.
As previously indicated:
- all third-party licensed Childcare Operators/Before & After Programs in ADSB will be permitted to remain open, however, please check with your childcare operator directly to confirm or for more information;
- all Community Use of Schools will continue;
- all Adult and Continuing Education classes are cancelled;
- any scheduled School Council meetings or school-based meetings, activities and sports are cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience and remain hopeful that an agreement can be reached in the near future.
