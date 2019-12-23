Shadows of the Mind to Screen Brotherhood

The 21st Annual Shadows of the Mind Film Festival is set to run Feb. 24 to March 1, 2020 in Sault Ste. Marie with a gala film and after party planned for Saturday, Feb. 22. The Festival committee is pleased to announce this kickoff event will be in partnership with the Sault Ste. Marie Museum and that the film Arab Blues has been confirmed for the gala screening. This modern comedy set in Tunisia has an irresistible charm that does not sidestep the bigger questions of culture and gender.

The gala film screening will take place at The Grand Theatre on Queen followed by the after party at the Sault Ste. Marie Museum. The catered event will be held amidst the Museum exhibit Through the Lens: A History of Film and Photography in Sault Ste. Marie.

While titles are still in the process of being selected and confirmed, several films shot in the North have been secured for the 2020 lineup, The Bet, filmed in Sault Ste. Marie in the summer of 2017, will make its Canadian premiere at Shadows. This is the first screening of a film by director Joan Carr-Wiggin, who has shot five movies in the Sault since 2012. The film Brotherhood, based on a true story, was shot in Wawa and plans are in the works to have director Richard Bell in attendance at the screening.

Cost saving five movie vouchers are currently available online by visiting the Shadows of the Mind website. Movie tickets will go on sale online and at the Shadows Box Office in the Station Mall starting Feb. 10.

The volunteer committee invites the community to come out of the cold for this long standing winter festival. Shadows has grown from a three-day to a seven-day festival featuring Oscar buzz and critically acclaimed films and documentaries from around the world. Over 4,000 filmgoers attended last year.