SE OPP Chapleau charge Chapleau man with Sexual Assault & Intimidation

Dec 19, 2019 at 21:50

On November 1, 2019, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a sexual assault in Chapleau, Ontario.

Members from the Superior East Crime Unit were involved in the investigation.

On December 16, 2019, Daniel LEE, 59 years of age, from Chapleau, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following:

Sexual Assault, contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Intimidation – Justice system – persons or the general public, contrary to section 423(1)(a) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 10, 2020, in Chapleau, Ontario.

