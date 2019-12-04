Wednesday Morning News – December 4

Weather – Flurries ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

News Tidbits – A physician at Sault Area Hospital and the North Shore Health Network has had his registration revoked by The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. Dr. Peter Schwarz’s was found guilty of professional misconduct.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling President’s Choice brand Coleslaw from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product (President’s Choice Coleslaw, 397 g, 0 60383 22267 3, with best before dates of 2019 DE 04 – B318005 and 2019 DE 04 – B318006. If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor. Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

U.S. federal regulators have approved the sale of short-line railroader Genesee & Wyoming (G & WC) to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. G & WC is the operator of the Huron Central Railway, which runs between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury. The Huron Central Railway employs about 40 employees and hauls steel, forest products and chemicals forAlgoma Steel, Domtar (Espanola), and the EACOM sawmill in Nairn Centre.