Between the Covers – December 4

New books on on the 7- Day Shelf this week are; “The Trial of Lizzie Borden” by Cara Robertson, “The Last Widow” by Karin Slaughter, “The Mister” by E.L. James and “The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson. Come on in and check it out!

December’s Staff Picks are “Every Last Breath” by Linda Rodriguez, “The Absent One” by Jussi Adler Olsen, “Me Before You” by Jojo Moyes and this week’s feature is “Sarah’s Key” by Tatiana De Rosnay. (from book jacket) Paris, July 1942: Ten-year-old Sarah is brutally arrested with her family in the Vel’ d’Hiv’ roundup, the most notorious act of French collaboration with the Nazis. but before the police come to take them, Sarah locks her younger brother, Michel, in their favorite hiding place, a cupboard in the family’s apartment. She keeps the key, thinking that she will be back within a few hours.

Paris, May 2002: On Vel’ d’Hiv’s sixtieth anniversary, Julia Jarmond, an American journalist, is asked by her Paris-based American magazine to write an article about this black day in France’s past. Julia has lived in Paris for nearly twenty-five years, married a Frenchman, and she is shocked both by her ignorance about the event and the silence that still surrounds it. In the course of her investigation, she stumbles onto a trail of long-hidden family secrets that connects her to Sarah. Julia finds herself compelled to retrace the girl’s ordeal, from the terrible days spent shut in at the Vel’ d’Hiv’ to the camps and beyond. As she probes into Sarah’s past, she begins to question her own place in France and to reevaluate her marriage and her life.

The Wawa Public Library is your stop to sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library! This program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5! Come on in to the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected].

If you enjoy doing puzzles and are looking to get out of the house or meet new people, come on into the library and join in the fun of creating a masterpiece. We will have a puzzle set up on a roll up canvas that can be taken out whenever someone is interested. For more information please talk to the friendly staff at the circulation desk.

The Wawa Public Library is having a Christmas Colouring Contest. Come on in to the Wawa Public Library and pick up your colouring page and when completed bring it back to the library and get a chance to win an awesome prize package. The winner will be announced on Friday, December 20th, 2019 at 3:30 pm.

We have resumed our After School Program.Tuesday will be Story and Craft Club, Wednesday will be Clay Club, Thursday will be Drawing Club and Friday will be Game Club. The After School Program is open to children 4 years of age up to 12 years. Children ages 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Registration forms are available at the library!

We are having an After School Program Participation Draw! Any child who attends the After School Program will have their name entered in a draw each time they sign in to a club.

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING – The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on December 16th, 2019 starting at 5:30 pm at the Wawa Public Library. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Wawa Public Library will be CLOSED Tuesday Dec. 24th, until Thursday December 26th. We will be OPEN Friday, December 27th and Saturday, December 28th. We will be CLOSED Tuesday December 31st and Wednesday January 1st, 2020. We will reopen with regular hours on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020. As always we are closed Sundays and Mondays. Happy Holidays to all!