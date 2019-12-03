Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – December 3

Weather – Flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle this afternoon. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 6 this morning.
Tonight – Flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

News Tidbits – SSM has agreed to integrate the SSM EDC and Tourism EDC into the city’s community development and enterprise services division.

Today is Giving Tuesday – The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation has launched a one day campaign to raise $1000 of online donations within 24 hours on December 3rd! Click on the banner on the front page to make your donation.

