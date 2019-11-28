5-year e-scooter pilot begins January 1, 2020

Nov 28, 2019 @ 08:03 – As part of the government’s plan to help businesses expand and allow consumers and commuters more choice, Vijay Thanigasalam, Parliamentary Assistant to Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, announced a 5-year e-scooter pilot that will begin on January 1, 2020. E-scooters have the potential to help hundreds of thousands of commuters get to transit connections, reduce congestion and open the Ontario market to a new and growing sector. Under the pilot, municipalities can choose whether to allow e-scooters on their roadways.

“Ontario’s five-year e-scooter pilot will give people a new, clean and green way to get from point A to point B in their communities,” said Thanigasalam. “This pilot is another way that our government is giving consumers more choice and making Ontario open for business.”

“Ontario’s e-scooter pilot will help businesses expand, enrich local economies and offer people more options to get around safely,” said Mulroney. “Our government is strongly committed to promoting the highest standards of safety for all Ontarians who travel on our roads.”

“With Ontario adopting regulations for its e-scooter pilot, we’re excited by the momentum micromobility continues to gain across Canada,” said Chris Schafer, Senior Director, Strategic Development at Lime in Canada. “This development means that Ontario’s municipalities can now offer their residents new and sustainable ways to get around in their communities. We look forward to working in partnership with governments across the province and continuing to advance our shared transportation goals.”

The province has developed best practice guidelines to help municipalities safely integrate e-scooters in their communities. E-scooters have been launched in over 125 U.S. cities and are being allowed under pilot conditions in Quebec and Alberta.

Did You Know?