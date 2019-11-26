Weather Warnings

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

A winter storm with heavy snow and blowing snow is expected Wednesday.

Snow, heavy at times, is expected to develop Wednesday morning and continue into Wednesday evening. Northeasterly winds gusting to 60 to 70 km/h will also produce blowing snow in exposed areas.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 cm are likely by Wednesday evening with the heaviest snow falling in the afternoon.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Significant snowfall is expected Wednesday.

Snow, heavy at times, is expected to develop Wednesday morning and continue into Wednesday evening. The snow may also be mixed with rain at times.

Total snowfall amounts near 15 cm are likely by Wednesday evening.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.