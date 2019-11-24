Sunday Morning News – November 24

Nov 24, 2019 @ 07:56

Weather – Flurries or a few rain showers ending this afternoon then cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Temperature steady near plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

News Tidbits – Feed the Need is today at the MMCC. Bring your donations for the Wawa Community Food Bank and enjoy a treat in return – and lots of music by Wawa’s talented musicians. Wawa-news has been told that Abrielle & Ezekiel will be performing at 11:00 am, amongst others.

Another important fundraiser is the CP Holiday Train. As the train crosses Canada it collects and makes donations to local food banks. The North Shore Harvest Cupboard in Marathon has 2 extra train tickets for this year’s Holiday Train on Sunday, December 1st. For every $5 donation made, your name will be entered to win the pair of tickets. Organizers say, “The train will leave Marathon at approximately 12:30pm and arrive in Schreiber at 2:45pm. You are responsible for finding your own transportation to Marathon. Money will be collected until Friday, November 29th at 5pm. Etransfers will be accepted to [email protected] Once payment is received, you will be given your ticket number(s). This has been approved and supported by the Holiday Train coordinator for Canadian Pacific Railway. Thank you for your support!”