Ford government must fully reverse harmful cuts to education

Official Opposition Education critic Marit Stiles issued the following statement:

“Making four online learning courses mandatory for graduating high school was only ever about cutting costs on the backs of students. It was never about

Students, parents and educators have expressed concern about Doug Ford’s deep cuts to education that will take 10,000 teachers out of our classrooms and raise class sizes.

Today’s announcement by the Minister of Education shows that the Ford government is still committed to laying off teachers, hiking class sizes, and saving money by shortchanging kids and their education. He should stop using our children as pawns and fully roll back all of the Conservative cuts to education.”