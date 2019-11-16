Sault College and Laurentian University Ink Another 2 + 2 Agreement

Sault College and Laurentian University have joined together to sign another academic agreement in support of enhanced student learning. Through this expanded partnership, eligible graduates of Sault College’s two year Social Service Worker – Indigenous Specialization (SSW-IS) program can move on to complete a Bachelor of Indigenous Social Work at Laurentian University in an additional two years!

As an added benefit to learners, the Bachelor of Indigenous Social Work at Laurentian University offers flexible options, including: the opportunity to complete the courses full-time on campus or part-time online. To be eligible to transfer into year three of Laurentian University’s Bachelor of Indigenous Social Work program, Sault College SSW-IS students must complete their two year diploma with a minimum grade point average of 3.0.

This new pathway agreement further strengthens each institution’s commitment to providing an enriched, quality education as well as working together to move the Truth and Reconciliation Report calls to action forward.

“The signing of this new pathway agreement is a significant milestone for Sault College and for our students,” said Carolyn Hepburn, Dean Indigenous Studies and Academic Upgrading, Sault College. “This partnership was developed with our students in mind by providing them with a unique opportunity to build upon the foundational knowledge and skills gained through Sault College’s two year Social Service Worker – Indigenous Specialization program. Through this collaborative partnership, we hope to engage our learners and to highlight the important role they play in our commitment to Indigenous education and to advancing the Truth and Reconciliation calls to action. We look forward to continuing a rich and long-standing relationship with Laurentian University.”

“Laurentian University is honoured to expand its existing partnership with Sault College and offer this tremendous opportunity to learners. Through this pathway, students will have expanded options for furthering their education as well as the flexibility to complete the Bachelor’s degree either online or full-time on campus. This partnership combines the strengths of both institutions to give learners a holistic educational experience that sets them up for future success. Laurentian University is continuing its work on providing a comprehensive approach to Indigenous education and this is one more way we can provide our Indigenous learners with a range of learning options while moving our institution forward in the spirit of truth and reconciliation,” said Shelly Moore-Frappier, Interim Associate Vice-President Academic and Indigenous Programs, Laurentian University.

“Our College continues to look for ways to enhance the educational experience and provide our students with innovative ways to learn and grow. This expanded partnership complements this by giving students more options in their academic pursuits and the opportunity to build on their existing skills and knowledge to pursue a meaningful career in Indigenous Social Work. We are proud to partner with Laurentian University and look forward to our continued collaboration,” said Colin Kirkwood, Vice President Academic and Research, Sault College.

“Laurentian University is very excited to continue and expand its existing partnership with Sault College. This is one small way where we can promote the importance of Indigenous cultures, and help communities develop highly skilled employees. This initiative falls squarely within our mandate to provide Indigenous learners with as wide a range of opportunities as possible. I look forward to seeing this agreement flourish over the next few years,” said Serge Demers, Interim Vice-President Academic and Provost, Laurentian University.

This new pathway option is available for learners beginning January 2020. For more information, please contact the Sault College Registrar’s office at [email protected] or by phone at 705-759-6700.