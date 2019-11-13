TORKOS, James Imre

April 28, 1937 – November 10, 2019

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre early Sunday morning with his wife Gizella and friend Sharon Boucher at his side after a two-year battle with cancer. Loving husband of Gizella. Cherished father of Linda and (late) James Jr. Papa of Alec and Kayla. James is predeceased by his five brothers and one sister. He will be forever remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends he has made over the many years.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Christopher Stamler, Dr. Dannica Switzer and the entire staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

As well as support given by Sharon and J.R. Boucher and also to June and Gerry Demers for all the years at Pancake Bay.

Memorial donations in memory of James made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family.

At James’ request, no services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

