SE OPP Wawa – Traffic stop seizes 1.8kg of suspected Cocaine

On November 6, 2019, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 17 in Bailloquet Township, Ontario.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., a northbound pickup truck was observed travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 17. Police initiated a traffic stop and the investigation led to the driver being arrested for possession of a small quantity of suspected crystallized methamphetamine. The subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 1.8 kg of suspected cocaine as well as approximately $3000 in currency.

As a result of the investigation, Thanh-Xuan DANG, a 62-year-old, from Etobicoke, Ontario was charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 9, 2019, in Wawa, Ontario.