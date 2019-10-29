SE OPP Chapleau – Multiple break and enters in Chapleau

Over the past week, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have responded to several break and enter occurrences in Chapleau, Ontario.

On October 27, 2019, police located a stolen vehicle in the ditch on Highway 101 approximately 60 km east of Chapleau, Ontario. Police located several items that had been reported stolen as a result of recent break and enter occurrences. Some items have been identified by owners, but many others have not.

If you suspect that your property has been broken into, or you are missing items from your residence or outbuildings, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and report it.

If you have any information on these incidents and you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.