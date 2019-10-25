SE OPP Hornepayne – CDSA Warrant seizes $130,000 of cash, suspected drugs and firearms

On October 24, 2019 at approximately 11:18 a.m., members of the North East Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Cedar Avenue in Hornepayne, Ontario.

The search resulted in police locating and seizing quantities of cash, suspected drugs and firearms.

Approximately 10,000 suspected methamphetamine tablets

Approximately 250 grams of suspected cocaine

Approximately $5000 in cash

Three firearms

The street value of the drugs seized is approximately $130,000.

As a result of the investigation, three people were arrested and charged.

Kevin ARCHER, a 46-year-old from Hornepayne, Ontario was charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

Kristina TELFORD, a 48-year-old from Hornepayne Ontario, was charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC.

Breach of Firearms Regulation – Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon (Two Counts), contrary to section 86(2) of the CC.

Keith TELFORD, an 18-year-old from Hornepayne, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Breach of Firearms Regulation – Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon, contrary to section 86(2) of the CC.

All three accused parties were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 28, 2019 in Hornepayne, Ontario.